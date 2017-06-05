June 5, 2017

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: Clinton’s charity confirms Qatar’s $1 million gift while she was at State Dept.

Related: Arab Powers Sever Ties with Qatar, Citing Support for Terror. “The Arab world’s strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, re-opening a festering wound just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives joined in later.”