June 5, 2017

MEDICINE: Dangerously Addictive Painkiller Prescribed for Patients Who Shouldn’t Have Received It, Says Whistleblower. ” It’s called Subsys and it’s a painkiller 100 times more powerful than morphine that was approved by the FDA for cancer patients whose agony can’t be relieved by other narcotics alone. But despite the fact that what’s known as “breakthrough cancer pain” is uncommon, Insys Therapeutics — the Arizona-based company that sells what can be a highly addictive drug, and nothing else — has sold almost a billion dollars worth of this medication in five years.”