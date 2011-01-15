June 4, 2017
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
● What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?
—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.
● Alec Baldwin Tells Kathy Griffin About Her Critics: ‘F–k Them All’
—Tim Graham, NewsBusters, today.
Related: FLASHBACK: Kathy Griffin Blames Sarah Palin For AZ Shooting; tweeted in 2009, “Vegas this Friday night! 2 shows at Mandalay Bay. Oh, Palin, ur goin down so hard, you’d better just stay in Wasilla w ur ‘retarded baby.’”
Or to put it another way, “To hell with you people.”