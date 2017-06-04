June 4, 2017

IT’S COME TO THIS: Socialist Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant was cheered when she declared she has no Republican friends.

But this isn’t all that new; there’s a reason why veteran (conservative) journalist Harry Stein’s 2009 book was titled, I Can’t Believe I’m Sitting Next To A Republican.

UPDATE: I had wanted to link to Stein’s appearance on C-Span’s Book TV where he explains the title of his book, but for some reason, embedding is disabled on that clip. So click on the screen capture below to be taken to YouTube. Leftists want to pretend that their current behavior is being caused by the urge to go all out to fight this strange disease that is Trump and his supporters, when Trump’s election was in large part due to the reaction of millions of conservatives to decades of leftist excess.