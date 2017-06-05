June 5, 2017

ANOTHER CALL FOR RUTH BADER GINSBURG TO RECUSE HERSELF FROM THE TRUMP TRAVEL BAN CASE:

If campaign comments are evidence of bias in a way that invalidates the actions of a decision-maker (as the 4th Circuit claimed), then the same logic the 4th Circuit used to deny Trump’s travel ban must require Ginsburg’s recusal in the Supreme Court’s review of that travel ban. The standard for recusal does not require a judge admit their bias. It only requires a review whether the public might “reasonably question” the “impartiality” of the judge in the matter. Liberals argued Justice Scalia merely hunting with a Vice President compelled his recusal. As Justice Scalia recognized, recusal is appropriate whenever a Justice has “said or done something” that impacts the perception of impartiality on a pending case. As Justice Scalia implicitly recognized, recusal may be necessary when the Court’s judgment would have “any bearing upon the reputation and integrity” of a party before the court if that individual Justice has voiced a prior opinion on that individual through friendship or hostility.

She crossed more than one line with her comments last year. If she fails to recuse, she’ll be handing Trump a big stick with which he can beat the Court.

See also this post from Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson: How can Ginsburg participate in Travel Order case after her *campaign* statements about Trump?