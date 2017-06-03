June 3, 2017

HMM: Mark Green Will Not Resume Campaign for Tennessee Governor.

Green withdrew his nomination for Army secretary in May due to controversy over his past comments about LGBT and Muslim Americans. He told The Tennessee Star this week that he withdrew his name from consideration because a Democratic senator promised to use a procedural “blackball” to prevent Green’s nomination from moving to a vote. His decision to bow out of Tennessee’s gubernatorial race comes as speculation mounts that House Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black (R-Tenn.) is eyeing a run for the state’s governor’s mansion.

A lot of people in Tennessee think the nomination was intended to take him out of play. If so, it worked!

Some people also tell me it’s Diane Black’s if she wants it. I’m not so sure. She doesn’t have a lot of presence in this part of the state. Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd is running, and campaigning basically as a continuation of the Haslam era.