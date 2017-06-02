«
»

June 2, 2017

FLASHBACK: Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal. “Beyond mines in Kazakhstan that are among the most lucrative in the world, the sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States. Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for national security, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of United States government agencies. Among the agencies that eventually signed off was the State Department, then headed by Mr. Clinton’s wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:01 am