June 2, 2017

I WAS WONDERING THE SAME THING: So what does Weiner have on Huma and Hillary? “Weiner, remember, hoarded oodles of secrets on his laptop computer under the header ‘life insurance’. . . . But it’s hard to explain the strange U-turns for this bizarre couple. Weiner is a pervert who likes to exhibit himself. Huma is a staunch and loyal aide to Hillary who likes to stay in the shadows. What does Weiner have on Huma or Hillary to prompt that strong a desire to keep him in the tent pissing out, instead of out of the tent pissing in?”