DID SAMANTHA POWER ASK FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS TO BE “UNMASKED” IN INTELLIGENCE REPORTS?

Related: “Skip to 2:04 in this clip to see Trey Gowdy ask John Brennan if any ambassadors had requested unmasking. And do take note of John Brennan’s carefully worded ‘I don’t know,’ as he seems to scramble to figure out a way to avoid answering without earning a perjury rap.”