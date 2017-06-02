June 2, 2017

SMART. STAND UP AGAINST BETTER EDUCATION FOR MINORITIES, ELIZABETH. DO IT LOUDLY AND OFTEN, IN SOUND BITES THAT CAN BE USED IN TARGETED CAMPAIGN ADS: Elizabeth Warren turns her fire on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is setting her sights on Betsy DeVos, the wealthy Republican donor who has become a lightning rod for the liberal grassroots as President Trump’s secretary of Education.

And I don’t think it’s a good idea for Democrats to draw attention to student loans. The obvious Trump counterpunch is to limit the amount institutions can charge, and to put them on the hook for defaults. Which they should do anyway, and there are even Obama speeches they can quote. . . .