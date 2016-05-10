«
»

June 1, 2017

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

On PBS, Charlie Rose Asks Al Franken: In Trump Era ‘Is Lying Okay Now?

NewsBusters, today.

Charlie Rose and President’s Speechwriters Laugh About ObamaCare [“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”] Lie

NewsBusters, May 10, 2016.

● Charlie Rose and Tom Brokaw lie about not knowing Obama’s foreign policy — and hey, in any case, that’s no big deal, right?  — on the eve of the 2008 election.

—Uploaded to YouTube Nov. 1. 2008.

As Glenn likes to say, we have the worst political class in American history.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:16 pm