June 1, 2017

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● On PBS, Charlie Rose Asks Al Franken: In Trump Era ‘Is Lying Okay Now?’

—NewsBusters, today.

● Charlie Rose and President’s Speechwriters Laugh About ObamaCare [“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”] Lie

—NewsBusters, May 10, 2016.

● Charlie Rose and Tom Brokaw lie about not knowing Obama’s foreign policy — and hey, in any case, that’s no big deal, right? — on the eve of the 2008 election.

—Uploaded to YouTube Nov. 1. 2008.

As Glenn likes to say, we have the worst political class in American history.