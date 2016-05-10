June 1, 2017
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
● On PBS, Charlie Rose Asks Al Franken: In Trump Era ‘Is Lying Okay Now?’
—NewsBusters, today.
● Charlie Rose and President’s Speechwriters Laugh About ObamaCare [“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”] Lie
—NewsBusters, May 10, 2016.
● Charlie Rose and Tom Brokaw lie about not knowing Obama’s foreign policy — and hey, in any case, that’s no big deal, right? — on the eve of the 2008 election.
—Uploaded to YouTube Nov. 1. 2008.
As Glenn likes to say, we have the worst political class in American history.