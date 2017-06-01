June 1, 2017

DNC EXEC PUBLICLY (IF MOMENTARILY) BLASTS HILLARY FOR BLAMESHIFTING HER FAILURE:

Yesterday, Hillary Clinton expanded her list of entities to blame for her loss to the DNC, and … that may prove to be yet another big mistake by the worst candidate in 2016. As John noted in his post last night, Hillary claimed to have “inherit[ed] nothing” as the Democratic nominee, and that she “had to inject money into it — the DNC — to keep it going.” In particular, Hillary ripped the data efforts at the DNC, calling their results “mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong.”

Andrew Therriault made it clear that he has no intention of serving as Hillary Clinton’s scapegoat — at least for a little while. The former Director of Data Science for the DNC took to Twitter early this morning to castigate the two-time fumbler on presidential elections for her “f****** b***s***” accusations.