May 31, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRATIC ADMINISTRATIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF MISOGYNY? Women abandon jobs with Mayor de Blasio because of his condescending tone. “A New York Times story published over the weekend says that 31 people hired for top positions by Mayor Bill de Blasio have left since 2014. Of those 31 people, 22 were women. The Times interviewed “a dozen women” to find out why so many of them were abandoning de Blasio. One reason given for the exodus was the mayor’s condescending tone and penchant for belittling people who work for him.”

Like Hillary, he can’t stand the little people, even though he purports to stand for them.