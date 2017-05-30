May 30, 2017

GARY TAUBES FANS WILL NOT BE SHOCKED: Eat fat to lose weight? Scientists say it’s the smart thing to do. “Nutrition experts and public health officials have been telling us for decades to eat less fat to lose weight. But it turns out a high-fat diet can actually help you lose weight, gain energy and fight obesity-associated conditions such as diabetes. Why did the experts lead us astray for so long? In short, weak science is to blame.”

We’re uncovering a lot of weak science these days.