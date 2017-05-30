May 30, 2017

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shocking video shows former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatening the Chief of Capitol Police to ‘expect consequences’ if he didn’t return a laptop taken during a criminal investigation. “The laptop was taken by police following a report into data breaches inside congressional offices in Washington. Politico first reported that one staffer under investigation for the theft had worked for multiple Democrats in Washington, but had been fired after the alleged IT breaches. . . . The Capitol Police and other agencies are investigating Imran Awan, who has run technology for Wasserman Schultz since 2005. He was banned from the House network in February on suspicion of data breaches and theft. Wasserman Schultz’s representatives denied the lawmaker was using her position on the committee that sets the police force’s budget to press its chief on the matter of the laptop.”

Well, that was clearly a lie. The Democrats really don’t seem to want people investigating this hacking case for some reason.

Related: House IT Aides Fear Suspects In Hill Breach Are Blackmailing Members With Their Own Data. “Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty towards the suspects who police say victimized them. The baffled aides wonder if the suspects are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.”

Plus: Criminal probe on Capitol Hill staffers remains eerie. “Imran Awan worked for Wasserman Schultz, who is also the former chair of the Democratic National Committee. She was forced to resign last year after WikiLeaks published e-mails that showed the DNC backing Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary and criticizing her opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.). In addition to Meeks, three of the five IT staffers worked at different times for New York City Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, and Joseph Crowley, the Queens Democratic Party chairman.”