May 28, 2017

IF YOU’RE AN IMPORTANT DEMOCRAT RELATED TO OTHER IMPORTANT DEMOCRATS, you can be busted for child pornography and get just $7500 bail. “Jacob Schwartz’s father is Arthur Schwartz, a prominent Manhattan attorney, community activist, and DNC operator. Schwartz served as counsel to Bernie Sanders during the 2016 election. He was also a delegate during Barack Obama’s 2008 run for president. Schwartz has also represented SEIU, several unions, and served as general council to ACORN from March of 2009 to October 2010.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:16 am