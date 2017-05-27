May 27, 2017

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: After-school staff allegedly locked boy inside ‘torture’ compartment. “A 6-year-old boy was repeatedly jammed into a dark hole in a closet ceiling by sadistic staffers at an after-school program inside a city school, The Post has learned. After being hoisted by the crotch and lifted headfirst into the pitch-black compartment as a form of punishment, the terrified kindergartner would be locked — ‘kicking, screaming and crying’ — inside the tiny classroom closet for ‘God knows how long,’ his mother Porsche Gaddy told The Post.”