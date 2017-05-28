May 28, 2017

DO TELL: CNN’s Dylan Byers Admits: The Media Has ‘Not Told the Story of Conservative Americans.’

“On occasion, more than the media would probably like to admit, we have not told the story of conservative Americans — disenfranchised Americans — who believe that they are losing their country,” Byers said, in a segment first flagged by The Right Scoop. “The story we have largely been telling is a story that is more or less in step with the arc of history as defined by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

The CNN senior media reporter continued with a qualifier: “That doesn’t mean we favor them to win. It just means that that sort of vision of a progressive future — a global future — and that is not one that resonates with so many conservative American voters.”