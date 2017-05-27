May 27, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED PRESIDENT, OPEN SEXISM WOULD RUN RAMPANT. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Man Buys Movie Ticket, Breaks Internet. “In other news, the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain has announced several women-only screenings of Wonder Woman. . . . A man bought a ticket to see a movie. The movie theater sold him that ticket. He says he plans to sit quietly in his seat and enjoy the film, just like everybody else who bought a ticket. Here’s a sample of the reaction so far to this completely commonplace occurrence.”

Bake me a cake, feminists.