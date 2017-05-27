May 27, 2017

SHE WASN’T CONVICTED OF BODY-SHAMING, BUT ESSENTIALLY OF PEEPING-TOMISM: Playboy Model Sentenced in Nude Body-Shaming Case.

However, apparently bodyshaming is the worst thing you can do: Why This Blogger Called Out a Traveler for Body-Shaming Her. Including this somewhat depressing note: “The average clothing size of American women is 16 to 18.”

But wait, there’s more body-shaming anger: Aly Raisman Slams TSA Agent After ‘Sexist’ Incident: ‘I Am So Sick of This Judgmental Generation.’ Me too, Aly, me too.