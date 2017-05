IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK.

● Shot: The conservative mind has become diseased.

—Former GWB speechwriter Michael Gerson in the Washington Post today on Hannity and Limbaugh’s Seth Rich conspiracy theories.

● Chaser: Tim Kaine’s kid hit with criminal charges after disrupting pro-Trump rally.

● Hangover: De Blasio employee arrested for child pornography.

—Both from the New York Post, today.