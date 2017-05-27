May 27, 2017

SEE, I’D LAUGH AT THIS, BUT IF THE WORLD’S A COMPUTER SIMULATION ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: Scientists Are About to Perform an Experiment to See if The Human Mind Is Bound by Physics.

The interesting thing is, if we’re a computer simulation, scientific atheism becomes problematic. If there’s a God in the code, then there’s a God in the code. Even if it was just put there by Koschei The Deathless (“Who made things as they are,” or coded them, whatever) to satisfy Jurgen’s grandmother. And given the state of software, the fact that Koschei, though fussy and well-meaning, isn’t very effectual also makes sense. . . .