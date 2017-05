WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE THEY CONSUME WOMEN’S MEDIA, WHICH IS EVEN MORE ABOUT DEMOCRAT-SHILLING AND FEARMONGERING THAN REGULAR MEDIA: Survey Shows Women Are More Worried About AHCA Than Men.

I’ve been encouraging the GOP donor class to address this problem for quite a while. So far with limited effect.

It’s also the case, of course, that men pay for most healthcare, while women consume most of it. So perhaps both are being rational.