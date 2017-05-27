May 27, 2017

IT’S NOT THAT I DISAGREE WITH THIS NECESSARILY, it’s just that the “it’s compassionate to provide less care” thing sure seemed to pick up as soon as ObamaCare passed. Can Comfort Care At The ER Help Older People Live Longer And Suffer Less? “Ouchi had pursued emergency medicine to rescue victims of gunshot wounds and car crashes. He was unprepared, he says, for what he encountered: a stream of older patients with serious illnesses like dementia, cancer and heart disease — patients for whom the life-saving techniques he was trained to perform often only prolonged the suffering.”