May 26, 2017

SHOCK: HERE’S HOW TRUMP SUPPORTERS LOSE ACTING GIGS:

Trump supporters, apparently, have it the worst. For the vast majority of conservatives who work in entertainment, going to set or the office each day has become a game of avoidance and secrecy. The political closet is now a necessity for many in an industry that is among the most liberal in the country. The Hollywood Reporter also weighed in on the subject. A magazine columnist decried the “new McCarthyism” facing conservatives in the entertainment business. In an astonishing reversal of Hollywood history, just as liberals here once considered themselves an endangered species, so do conservatives today. They no longer are free to talk in the open, because they feel — rightly — we’re no longer prepared to listen, any more than they’re prepared to listen to liberals. There’s deafness on both sides.

Why are we acting like this is a “shocking,” “astonishing” new development, or the new blacklist is exclusive to Trump supporters? Roger Simon’s autobiography of his screenwriting days, was originally titled Blacklisting Myself when first published in early 2009 for a reason: in Hollywood, admitting that you were a supporter of President Bush or for simply not laughing at the reflexive Bush bashing by Learjet leftie Hollywood executives was a near-guarantee of losing a writing or acting gig.

Nothing has changed except for the level of hatred by the Hollywood left – which is now so bad, ABC cancelled Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing series, despite it being the number two-rated sitcom on the network,very likely because of its conservative tone.