HILLARY SAYS CHARDONNAY EASED HER PAIN, COUGHS UP A STORM AT ALMA MATER.

And speaking of pain, in-between coughing fits, Hillary told graduating Wellesley students, “There will be trolls galore, online and in person, eager to tell you that you don’t have anything worthwhile to say, or anything meaningful to contribute. They may even call you a nasty woman.”

Wow, she’s still really bitter about how her fellow Democrats discarded her in 2008 like Bill tosses used interns, isn’t she?