May 26, 2017

S.C. SERIAL KILLER: Todd Kohlhepp pleads guilty in seven South Carolina slayings.

Todd Kohlhepp admitted his role in the deaths of seven people less than seven months after he was arrested when investigators checking on a missing couple rescued a woman “chained like a dog” inside a shipping container on his Spartanburg County property. “48 Hours” investigated the case in the episode, “Buried Truth.”

The woman, Kala Brown, had been raped and locked inside the container for more than two months after Kohlhepp shot and killed her boyfriend, authorities said. Charles David Carter, 32, was the last of the seven murder victims.

CBS News does not normally identify victims of sexual assault, but Brown has spoken publicly about her ordeal. She said on the “Dr. Phil” show in February that Kohlhepp raped her daily during her captivity and bragged that he was good at killing, claiming that his victims numbered nearly 100.