May 25, 2017

CHARLIE MARTIN: Stop the Leaking! Just Stop!

This week, the New York Times and other U.S. papers published the name and photograph of the Manchester suicide bomber, as well as detailed explanations of how he avoided security, and photographs of essential components of the bomb itself, and they did so before the bomber’s — yes, I’m consciously not naming the son of a bitch — before the bomber’s network had been rolled up.

Worst of all, it turns out that this information was leaked to the New York Times by a member of the U.S. intelligence community from information shared by the Brits.

Prime Minister Theresa May was quite blunt about it this morning: the U.S. can forget further intelligence sharing on this topic. I expect she was quite firm with President Trump when they met privately later.

This has got to stop.

There are people in positions of trust within the United States government who are leaking very sensitive secrets because they have decided the Trump presidency must be undermined By Any Means Necessary (as they say in Berkeley).

There are people in positions of trust within the United States government leaking sensitive information about the murderers of little children, making it harder to catch them, and to prevent other attacks on other little children.

They are doing it with motivations I simply do not understand.

I cannot conceive of someone who would interfere in the capture of child murderers simply to damage Trump.

Or maybe I can. “By any means necessary,” right? “Got to break a few eggs.”

It’s wrong. It’s evil. It has got to stop.