May 25, 2017
EXPLAINER: What the CBO’s “Uninsured” Score Really Means.
It’s worth reiterating that should there be a drastic rise in uninsured Americans, it won’t be because the AHCA destroys their health insurance plans or makes coverage unattainable, it will be because in the absence of the individual mandate, many will simply opt out of health insurance entirely. At least until the market makes it more affordable.
When people stop buying an unwanted product under duress, it should be touted as a feature and not a bug.