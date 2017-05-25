May 25, 2017

AMERICA’S LONGEST WAR: As Trump weighs more troops in Afghanistan, some in Congress seek to freeze his funding.

On the eve of NATO’s highly anticipated summit in Brussels, Republican Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina and Democrat John Garamendi of California will greet the media in Washington on Wednesday to explain their proposed legislation seeking to halt, with few exceptions, any further financing for U.S. activities in Afghanistan. After 16 years, victory there is no longer attainable, they say, nor is the effort worth continued investment in American blood and treasure.

“Tell me your definition of victory. What is it? Street cars going down the roads that the Taliban blew up?” Jones, who introduced the bill, asked rhetorically during a recent interview with Military Times in his Capitol Hill office. “Hell, we’ve been training the damn Afghans for 16 years. You can train a monkey to ride a bicycle in three.”