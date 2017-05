HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: Overcapacity In Legal Education. “Between 1971 and 2010, the average entering 1L class at an ABA-accredited law school was 246 students with a very narrow band of fluctuation. The high-water mark was 262 in 2010. Every year since 2012 has set a new historical low. As the chart above shows, the average has tumbled by a staggering 31%.”