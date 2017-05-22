May 22, 2017

SPLITTING HAIRS: Girl in Weiner sexting case lied to damage Clinton.

In a report published Monday, the website said the girl who exchanged the messages with Weiner was closer to 17 and not 15, as initial reports said. That also puts her above the age of consent in North Carolina, which is 16.

In addition, she and her family were also not Clinton supporters, as the girl claimed in a letter published by BuzzFeed, according to social media posts unearthed by the website. The report also says the girl initiated the contact with Weiner and then sought advice from a GOP figure behind “prior efforts to harm Weiner and other Democrats.”

The website suggests this could mean that Weiner was the target of a politically motivated plot.