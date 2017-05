HEY, SOMEBODY NUDGE THE GUARDIAN — IT’S TRAPPED IN A MOBIUS LOOP.

Shot: What would happen if Donald Trump were impeached?

—The London Guardian, this past Tuesday.

Chaser: ‘Can we talk of [President Bush’s] impeachment?’

—The London Guardian, January 27, 2004.

If he has (R) after his name, what else would you be discussing about him?

(Oh right — it could always be worse.)