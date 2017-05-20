May 20, 2017
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: University’s Wood Paneling ‘Marginalizing’ Minority Students:
Anna Wibbelman — who used to head an organization concerned about enhancing college life, called Building a Better Michigan — announced at a recent student government meeting that “minority students felt marginalized by quiet, imposing masculine paneling” that covers the walls in the century-old building. It’s all there in the minutes from he meeting.
* * * * * * * * *
The current president of Building a Better Michigan, Jazz Teste, suggested that Wibbelman might not have been talking about the wood paneling — even thought she specifically mentioned it by name.
“I believe it was an off-hand comment about how many students felt marginalized by the quiet nature of the building when they entered,” she informed The College Fix.
The quiet nature of an old wood library is marginalizing.
Almost as much as Lou Reed, I’m sure.