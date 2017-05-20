May 20, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. “The age of the rock star, like the age of the cowboy, has passed. The idea of the rock star, like the idea of the cowboy, lives on.”

Related: “It’s more than a feeling: Many of the rock ‘n’ roll bands that were huge in 1977 will comprise a big part of the summer concert market 40 years later.”

Amazing how time stands still in today’s pop culture. I hope my late father will forgive me for giving him such grief back in 1977 for still playing records by Bing Crosby, Tommy Dorsey, and other acts who were stars in 1937.