May 19, 2017

HIPSTER HORROR: Parents killed baby with quinoa ‘milk’ diet: authorities. “A 7-month-old baby died when his health-food nut parents fed him a diet of quinoa “milk” and other gluten-free, lactose-free dairy alternatives, according to reports. . . . The parents, identified as Peter S, 34, and Sandrina V, 30, first took their dying son to a homeopathic doctor, who urged them to go to a real hospital, the paper reports. The hippies run a natural food store, and claimed they never noticed anything wrong with their tiny tot.”

I think it was Ronald Reagan who wondered why, if the stuff they sell in those stores is so good for you, all the people who work there are so thin and pale.