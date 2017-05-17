May 17, 2017

WHERE WERE THE D.C. POLICE? Erdogan’s Goons Bring Turkish Violence to American Soil.

Also, why is the New York Times covering for Erdogan? “It also belies the blameless passive construction used by the Times and others in describing the attack. The women and old men being repeatedly kicked while lying defenseless on the ground were not ‘engaged in a violent confrontation.’ Erdogan’s entourage, many of whom are visibly armed, used violence on American soil with impunity while the police did nothing to stop it.”

Violent thugs attack peaceful protesters while the police do nothing? Where do they think they are, Berkeley? Well, D.C. is a Democratic-run town.