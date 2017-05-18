May 18, 2017

THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S AN IDIOTIC IDEA: Democrats, GOP show little appetite for Trump impeachment.

While a small group of lawmakers have raised the possibility of impeaching President Trump over allegations he tried to extinguish an FBI investigation, there is little interest among Republicans or Democrats to ousting the president so far.

“All we know is a newspaper headline,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Until we know much more, [impeachment] should remain where it is today. Off the table.”

Feinstein is among the shrinking pool of lawmakers who participated in proceedings against President Bill Clinton, who was impeached by the House in December 1998.

“I’ve been through an impeachment hearing,” Feinstein said. “And they are not good for the country, let alone the individual.”

House Democrats declined to call for impeachment Wednesday at a news conference on Comey’s allegations about Trump, although many are calling for an independent investigator.