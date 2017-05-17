May 17, 2017

IMPRESSIVE: This 18-year-old designed the world’s lightest satellite.

An 18-year-old from India built the world’s lightest satellite — and NASA’s going to send it into space.

Rifath Shaarook created a 4-centimeter (1½-inch), 3D-printed cube that weighs 2¼ ounces, making it lighter than an iPhone.

“We built it completely from scratch,” he told India’s Business Standard. “It will have a new kind of on-board computer and eight indigenous built-in sensors to measure acceleration, rotation and the magnetosphere of the Earth.”