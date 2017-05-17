May 17, 2017

ROBERT SPENCER POISONED AFTER GIVING ANTI-JIHAD SPEECH IN ICELAND: “I learned my lesson. And the lesson I learned was that media demonization of those who dissent from the Leftist line is direct incitement to violence. By portraying me and others who raise legitimate questions about jihad terror and Sharia oppression as racist, bigoted ‘Islamophobes’ without allowing us a fair hearing, they paint a huge target on the backs of those who dare to dissent.”

That does sum the environment the media and college campuses have created in much of the west, sadly.