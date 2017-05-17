May 17, 2017

FAKE NEWS: I am surprised/not surprised to see the uncomplicated promotion in The Washington Post of positioning a photograph of the top of the head of Sean Spicer to make it appear that he is hiding in shrubbery. “This seems to be one of those times when people think that because their heart is in the right place — here, hating Trump — that whatever they do will work as they intended — such as, here, giving the good people who hate Trump an outlet to express and experience their contempt for Trump. But they don’t think it through. They don’t think of the other values — values they as good people also treasure — that come into play. Specifically, in this case, environmentalism and feminism.”