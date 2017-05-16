May 16, 2017

FROM LUDLUMESQUE CONSPIRACY THEORY TO ACTUAL NEWS: Bombshell: Seth Rich sent 44,053 DNC emails to WikiLeaks. “The federal investigator, who requested anonymity, said 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21. On July 22, just 12 days after Rich was killed, WikiLeaks published internal DNC emails that appeared to show top party officials conspired to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont from becoming the party’s presidential nominee.”