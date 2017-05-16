May 16, 2017

BRENDAN O’NEILL ON FACEBOOK: “That phrase, ‘The old have stolen our future,’ tells you everything you need to know about middle-class millennials’ sense of entitlement. They talk of ‘our future’ as if it’s an already existing thing, a gift they’re entitled to, a lovely, wonderful land they must be granted instant access to, when in fact your future is what you yourself make it, through your decisions, your choices, your work, your graft. Your future doesn’t exist yet, so it’s impossible for anyone to have “stolen it”. You have to make your future from scratch, just as those old people you’re slagging off had to, and usually from a far worse starting point than yours.”