May 16, 2017

LIKE LABOUR TO THE SLAUGHTER? Regional voting intentions show Tory tide rising across country.

For the first time in this election, YouGov reveals the voting intention picture in each British government office region. The fieldwork, conducted from April 24 to May 5, shows:

•The Conservative vote share is up, sometimes dramatically so, since the last general election in every region of the UK.

•Labour are down on their 2015 vote haul in every region of the UK except the South West and South East where they were already performing poorly.

•The Liberal Democrat vote share is up in most regions, but only by small margins.

•UKIP’s vote share is down seven to ten points in all regions except Scotland and London, where they were already performing poorly.