May 15, 2017

STRATEGIES FOR NAVIGATING THE EMERGENCY ROOM. When my dad was sick, my youngest brother was surprised by my ability to give a complete but concise medical history and to suggest what might be wrong in the space of 60 seconds. Well, lawyers are good at that sort of thing. Doctors like it too, and also respond better to people who seem to have their act together, because they see so many who don’t. But it’s hard on people who don’t have someone like that. The healthcare system is hard enough to navigate when you’re healthy and thinking clearly.