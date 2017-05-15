May 15, 2017

BECAUSE IT WILL CATCH THEM CHEATING. NEXT QUESTION? Why Are Democrats Afraid of the Election Integrity Commission? “Indeed, smart liberals are already moving away from the mantra that ‘there is no voter fraud’ to a more nuanced position. They know that it’s likely that if Kobach and his fellow commissioners allow states to examine federal databases of permanent legal aliens, holders of temporary visas, or alien filers of tax returns, they will probably find people who are illegally registered to vote — and voting. Kobach told me in an interview that states have tried to run those databases against their own voter-registration lists for years, but the Obama administration turned down all their requests.” And it’s pretty obvious why.