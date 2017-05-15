May 15, 2017

ONCE AGAIN, THE PUBLIC ISN’T BUYING WHAT THEY’RE SELLING: Marvel Cancels Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther & The Crew Comic After Two Issues. “Ta-Nehisi Coates, the celebrated public intellectual, faced a setback in his attempt to introduce racial diversity to the world of comic books when Marvel announced that Black Panther & The Crew, which Coates had been writing with Yona Harvey, would be canceled after six issues. Only two issues have been published thus far; The Verge, which first reported the news, said Coates cited ‘poor sales’ as the reason for the cancellation.”