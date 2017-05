AS THE ORCS WERE MADE IN PARODY OF ELVES, SO THE “MAN UP” MOVEMENT IS MADE IN PARODY OF ACTUAL MASCULINITY. “One of the defining characteristics of the man up/step up program is an over the top cartoonish appeal to the virtues of courage and valor. This comes across as cringeworthy not only because it is so childish and over the top, but because the point of the program is to avoid doing what is difficult and terrifying. It is false bravado used to mask paralyzing fear.”