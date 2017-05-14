May 14, 2017

A ROCKET NAMED TRUMP: “When students from Charlotte’s Victory Christian Center School decided to revive a rocketry team tradition of naming their rockets, one of the groups christened their rocket Trump. . . . ‘How did you come up with the name Trump?’ the president asked. ‘Simply because it conquers all,’ one student replied, drawing a handshake from the president and cheers from his classmates. ‘They’re never going to put that on television,’ Trump said.”

Quite a diverse crowd of Trump-admiring rocketeers. You probably won’t see that on television, either. . . .