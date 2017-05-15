May 15, 2017

WELL, GIVEN THE COMPLETE ABSENCE OF ANY EVIDENCE OF CRIMES, YES: David Frum: A Special Prosecutor Is Not the Answer. Well, except for Hillary’s emails. There’s plenty of evidence to support a special prosecutor — or just an ordinary DOJ criminal prosecution — there.

Related: Andrew McCarthy: What Crime Would A Special Prosecutor Prosecute? “Notice that although Senator Schumer casually asserts that ‘a serious offense’ has been committed, he does not tell us what that offense is. That’s because there isn’t one.”

The real crime was beating Hillary, of course.